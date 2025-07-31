Govt enforcing zero tolerance policy against human trafficking: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking.

In her message on the World Day Against Human Trafficking, the CM said it is her government’s resolve to eliminate this grave violation of human rights, particularly the illegal trafficking and exploitation of children.Calling human trafficking a modern form of slavery, the CM emphasized that this day serves to raise awareness and renew national commitment to combat this menace. “No child must be left behind in the fight against human trafficking,” she said, highlighting the provincial government’s special focus on child protection.“Children are my red line, their protection is my top priority,” the CM said. “I am determined that every child in Punjab is shielded from all forms of trafficking and exploitation. Such cruelty towards children will not be tolerated under any circumstances.” She urged parents to remain vigilant, especially when their children seek employment opportunities, and warned against falling prey to traffickers. CM Maryam Nawaz also appealed to the public to choose legal and safe channels for overseas travel, pointing to recent tragedies involving illegal migration routes.