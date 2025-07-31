10-Year impact evaluation country report of Scotland Pakistan scholarships launched

British Council, Scottish govt successfully mark a ‘decade of transforming girls future’

The British Council, in partnership with the Scottish Government, has laun ched the 10-Year Impact Evaluation Country Report of the Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls, highlighting the transformative power of education in the lives of over 20,000 girls and young women across Pakistan.

Chairman Prime Ministers Youth Programme (PMYP) RanaMashood Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

He welcomed the completion of a milestone and said, “The 10-Year Evaluation Report of the Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls highlights a decade of transformative progress. This initiative, in collaboration with the Scottish Government, has significantly expanded educational opportunities for underprivileged girls across Pakistan, paving the way for a more inclusive and empowered future.”

James Hampson, Country Director at the British Council Pakistan, said, “This initiative, generously supported and funded by the Scottish Government, has always been about far more than just funding education. It’s about opening doors, unlocking potential, and sending a powerful message to every girl: you matter, and your dreams are worth backing. The incredible scale of this program, reaching more than 20,000 girls and young women across Pakistan, demonstrates the profound impact we have achieved. When we invest in girls, we don’t just change their future—we change entire communities.”

The evaluation, conducted using a mixed-methods approach, reveals that the scholarships have significantly increased enrolment and retention rates, reduced financial stress on families, and led to measurable gains in self-confidence and academic performance. Among the school-level beneficiaries, 87pc of parents reported that the scholarship eased financial pressure, while 95pc observed improved confidence and performance in their daughters. At the university level, 73% of recipients stated that they would not have been able to continue their studies without the scholarship, and nearly 50% of eligible graduates are now part of the workforce—many employed in socially critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and research.

James McNulty, Inclusive Education Lead (International Development) at the Scottish Government, added: “Gender equality and inclusive education are at the heart of Scotland’s international development priorities. We are proud to have partnered with the British Council to deliver this impactful programme, and this evaluation shows that our investment is enabling lasting change—empowering young women in Pakistan to overcome barriers, pursue opportunity, and lead their communities forward.”