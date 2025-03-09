Germany shares important update for visa applicants from Pakistan

KARACHI – The applicants from Pakistan interested in availing the services of German consulate have been informed of an important update.

As the holy month of Ramadan has dawned, the German Consulate in Karachi has revised operational hours during the holy month which is celebrated across the world with zeal and zest.

In an official announcement, the German Consulate informed that the revised passport collection hours for the month of Ramazan will be from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, on weekdays (Mon-Thurs) for the entire month of Ramadan (likely to end on March 31st).

The consulate highlighted that temporary adjustment was introduced to ease the process for applicants during the holy month adding that normal operating hours would be in operation after Eid al Fitr.

The month of Ramadan dawns with revised timings from all public and private sector entities to help the citizens of Muslim-majority country.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy has also rolled out a revised Online visa appointment system to help visa applicants navigate the updated process. Under the revised system, creation of a profile has been made mandatory before scheduling the appointments.

The change comes as the Trump administration gears up to impose new travel restrictions on multiple countries including Pakistan; the official announcement in this regard is expected next week though experts caution that the White House could make it tough for applicants from Pakistan to visit the US.