AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Germany shares important update for visa applicants from Pakistan

Germany Student And Work Visa Fee From Pakistan 2025 Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The applicants from Pakistan interested in availing the services of German consulate have been informed of an important update.

As the holy month of Ramadan has dawned, the German Consulate in Karachi has revised operational hours during the holy month which is celebrated across the world with zeal and zest.

In an official announcement, the German Consulate informed that the revised passport collection hours for the month of Ramazan will be from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, on weekdays (Mon-Thurs) for the entire month of Ramadan (likely to end on March 31st).

The consulate highlighted that temporary adjustment was introduced to ease the process for applicants during the holy month adding that normal operating hours would be in operation after Eid al Fitr.

The month of Ramadan dawns with revised timings from all public and private sector entities to help the citizens of Muslim-majority country.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy has also rolled out a revised Online visa appointment system to help visa applicants navigate the updated process. Under the revised system, creation of a profile has been made mandatory before scheduling the appointments.

The change comes as the Trump administration gears up to impose new travel restrictions on multiple countries including Pakistan; the official announcement in this regard is expected next week though experts caution that the White House could make it tough for applicants from Pakistan to visit the US.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan from March 09

  • Article, Pakistan

China’s Two Sessions 2025 Charting Economic and Innovation Strategy

  • Pakistan, Ramzan

Iftar Deals in Pakistan for Ramazan 2025 – Full List of Cheapest Options here

  • Pakistan

Pakistan braces for heavy rainfall from March 9 amid new westerly wave

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer