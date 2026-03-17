Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Rain, gusty winds, hailstorms likely

Cloudy weather with intermittent rain, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and the next three days.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan tonight and grip most parts tomorrow. It will likely persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under the influence of this system, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country on Tuesday night. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, cloudy weather with intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is likely in the twin cities and at scattered places in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Possible Impacts:

Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places.

Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 21°C and 23°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 20°C and 22°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in the upper parts during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Turbat and Chhor was recorded at 37°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.