Why the Overseas Pakistanis convention matters?

THE first Overseas Pakistanis Convention was held in Islamabad from April 13 to 15, 2025, where Overseas Pakistanis were accorded the status of state guests in a historic gesture of appreciation.

Special receptions, complete protocol, welcome banners and public events were arranged at airports to greet them with warmth and respect.

The primary aim of the convention was to welcome them back to their homeland, acknowledge their contributions, listen to their concerns and incorporate their valuable input into future policymaking for their welfare and national development.

The government has taken a historic step by warmly welcoming Overseas Pakistanis as state guests, signaling that the nation embraces its sons and daughters abroad with open hearts.

The convention aimed not only to welcome them but also to hear their concerns, integrate their suggestions into policymaking and ensure their welfare.

Convenience counters from various government agencies were set up to offer one-window services, while the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation made special arrangements for their reception.

The convention also encouraged Overseas Pakistanis to play a vital role in national development and participate in policy consultations for their betterment.

The convention was an opportunity for Pakistanis living around the world to reconnect with their homeland, not only physically, but also with a bond of heart and spirit.

The nation is waiting for input of Overseas Pakistanis.

First convention was organized in the federal capital to inform Overseas Pakistanis about the measures taken by the government.

The convention was organized in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Hundreds of Overseas Pakistanis from all over the world participated in the Overseas Pakistanis Convention on an official and private level.

The Overseas Pakistanis Convention will provide a forum where Overseas Pakistanis, government representatives and national institutions will come together under one roof.

For this purpose, convenience counters of various government institutions be set up so that information, guidance and services can be provided to Overseas Pakistanis at one place.

This initiative is a manifestation of the fact that the government is very serious about listening, understanding and providing immediate solutions to the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

Every year on this occasion, the Overseas Pakistanis will be invited to play an effective role in the development process of the country and their suggestions for improving the facilities and policies available to them will also be considered.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), established in 1989 is an institution that has sound reputation to fulfill a mission for the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis because at that time many Pakistanis had started working abroad and the then government wanted to take appropriate steps to address their legitimate grievances and since then OPF has been diligently carrying out its work.

It needs to further improve with the passage of time.

A lot of work also needs to be done in real estate.

Many projects are being started in many cities of the country where many housing schemes are being run.

Apart from this, education, complaints cell, financial assistance, assistance in obtaining compensation for overseas workers, vocational training for unskilled people, ambulance service and one-window desks be established immediately at all international airports of the country.

For the first time, an Overseas Pakistani, Syed Qamar Raza, based in London, has been nominated as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

His vision includes several major initiatives such as the restoration of PIA flights, the abolition of tax on mobile phones—a measure already implemented—exemptions from import duty in Pakistan in exchange for remittances and the creation of an Advisory Council comprising 200 members from the overseas community.

These members will be granted the status of state guests during their visits to Pakistan and will be empowered to convey their issues directly to the government.

In this regard, around 200 prominent Overseas Pakistanis, including approximately 50 from the United States, have been selected to present proposals for welfare projects aimed at supporting the overseas community.

These delegates also had the opportunity to meet with Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a dinner, where key concerns and challenges faced by Overseas Pakistanis were discussed.

Overseas Pakistanis are widely regarded as ambassadors of the nation, playing a crucial role in promoting Pakistan’s image abroad.

In recognition of their tireless services and contributions, the first-ever Overseas Pakistanis Convention was organized in Islamabad.

It marks a significant moment in formally acknowledging their efforts and granting them the honor and status they deserve.

The Shehbaz Sharif government has described the Overseas Pakistanis Convention as a powerful expression of national resolve.

It is a universally acknowledged fact that Overseas Pakistanis are not only vital cultural ambassadors but also serve as a financial backbone of the economy through their remittances.

The nation salutes their patriotism, sacrifices and unwavering commitment to Pakistan.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK.([email protected])