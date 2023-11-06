LAHORE – The Punjab government has started receiving online applications for arms licenses.

Eligible citizens, institutions and security companies can apply for licenses for non-prohibited bore weapons.

License fee has been enhanced from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000.

License holder will not require a permit for carrying the weapon in a concealed manner.

As per the media reports, the Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department has notified revised application mode and fee structure in the Punjab Arms Rules 2023.

For applying a license, the person should be a Pakistani citizen having a valid CNIC, Punjab domicile, over 20 years of age, filer on active taxpayer’s list, no previous criminal record, not a fugitive and not convicted by any court of law.

The applicant should not be a member of a banned outfit or suspected to be involved in any anti-state activity and not physically, mentally or psychologically infirm.

The license shall be issued to a security company that is lawfully registered with Punjab or carries out substantial operations in the province.

The business arms license shall be issued to a person or legal entity subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria. The business arms license shall specify all categories of manufacturing, repairing and dealership for sale, purchase or storage of arms, ammunition or military stores.