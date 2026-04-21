Where will JD Vance stop over enroute to Pakistan for Iran talks? Expected departure time

WASHINGTON – US Vice President JD Vance is set to depart for Pakistan today (Tuesday) to hold talks with Iran for lasting resolution of conflict in the Middle East, according to reports.

Reports claimed that Vance will leave Washington in the early hours of Tuesday (US time), which corresponds to around 2 pm Pakistan time.

The visit is part of ongoing diplomatic engagement involving Iranian counterparts.

Reports further revealed that the US vice president is expected to make a stopover in a third country before reaching Pakistan. The brief halt is reportedly planned for refueling purposes during the journey.

Officials have not yet disclosed the name of the transit country or provided additional details regarding the schedule of meetings in Pakistan.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has signaled that the temporary 15-day ceasefire arrangement with Iran has effectively been prolonged by two days, now expected to remain in place until Wednesday evening Washington time.

He made the announcement in an interview with Bloomberg, noting that the truce, which had initially been set to expire on April 21 at 8pm ET, would now continue into midweek. He also indicated that an additional extension beyond this revised deadline was unlikely if no progress is made.

Negotiations under Shadow of Threats Unacceptable

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the US administration of attempting to exert pressure on Tehran through what he described as coercive tactics and breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement shared on X, Ghalibaf criticized Washington’s approach, claiming it aimed to turn negotiations into a forced submission or a pretext for renewed confrontation.

He stressed that Iran would not engage in talks conducted under pressure, adding that the country has spent recent weeks preparing to unveil new strategic options if necessary.

These developments come as relations between the two sides remain tense, with uncertainty surrounding whether formal negotiations will resume anytime soon.