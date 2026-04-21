Observer Reviews: Sesame – Breakfast, Brunch & Coffee in Lahore

Lahore’s dining scene continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with a steady stream of modern cafes and brunch spots redefining how the city eats during the day. In neighbourhoods like Gulberg, this shift is particularly visible, where new entrants compete not just on food, but on ambiance and overall experience. Sesame – Breakfast, Brunch & Coffee is one such addition, positioning itself squarely within this growing café culture.

The first challenge, however, begins even before stepping inside. Like much of Gulberg, parking remains an ongoing issue. The area around Sesame can feel unnecessarily chaotic, particularly on weekends when footfall peaks. A lack of proper parking management only adds to the inconvenience, and it takes a few rounds of the block before one can finally settle the car and move on to the actual experience.

Once inside, the setting immediately improves the mood. Sesame is housed in a light-filled, airy structure that leans heavily on glass, allowing natural light to pour in throughout the day. The space spans multiple floors, each maintaining a consistent aesthetic that feels clean, modern, and unpretentious. There is a certain ease to the environment that works in its favour, making it visually appealing without trying too hard.

That same architectural choice, however, comes with its own drawback. The abundance of glass means the space heats up quickly, and the air conditioning struggles to maintain a consistent temperature across different seating areas. Some tables are noticeably more comfortable than others, and it can take a bit of trial and error before finding a spot that feels suitably cool. It is a small detail, but one that affects the overall comfort of the dining experience.

The menu, while extensive, feels familiar. It follows the now well-established template of café dining, offering items that are widely available across similar establishments in the city. There is little that distinctly defines Sesame’s identity through its food. Dishes like chicken croquettes and prawn dip are well-executed in terms of taste, but remain fairly standard in concept. The food is enjoyable and filling, but does not leave a particularly lasting impression. Even small details, such as the bread served with the dip being too delicate to hold its form, reflect a lack of refinement. On one occasion, dessert arrived alongside the main course, which further disrupted the flow of the meal.

Where the experience begins to noticeably falter is in the service. There is no shortage of staff on the floor, yet there is a clear absence of coordination and attentiveness. Many appear disengaged, with a sense of hesitation in responding to even simple requests. Basic service elements feel unnecessarily drawn out, and interactions lack the ease and confidence one expects in a space of this nature. At times, staff seem unsure of their roles, while at others, simply indifferent.

This, more than anything else, points towards a gap at the management level. The presence of staff alone does not translate into good service. Without proper training and direction, it creates an environment where both employees and customers are left navigating an avoidable sense of disorganisation.

In the end, Sesame is a place that gets some of the fundamentals right. The ambiance is inviting, the space is thoughtfully designed, and the overall setting aligns well with what one expects from a modern brunch spot. However, the experience feels incomplete. The food, while good, lacks distinction, and the service falls short of what the setting promises.

Would one return? Possibly, for the ambiance and the ease of a casual meal. But in a city like Lahore, where options continue to grow both in number and quality, it is the finer details, particularly service and consistency, that ultimately determine whether a place becomes a regular choice or simply a one-time visit.