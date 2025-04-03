When are next public holidays in Pakistan in 2025?

ISLAMABAD – People in Pakistan are back to work after enjoying three public holidays (March 31-April 2) on account of Eidul Fitr 2025.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions are reopened across the country while there is low attendance of students. A full-fledged presence is expected in schools from April 7 (Monday).

The federal government has issued the public and optional holidays schedule for 2025. The notification carries details regarding details of holidays for festivals of Muslims and minorities.

The public holidays are announced to mark significant occasions across the year. As per the official notification for calendar year 2025, there are no holidays in April but there will be two holidays in May 2025.

Upcoming Public Holidays in Pakistan

Pakistan will observe two public holidays in May 2025 with first falling on May 1 (Thursday) on account of Labour day and another on May 28 (Wednesday) on occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Youm-e-Takbeer is observed every in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 that made the defense of the country invincible.

The day made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defense stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes.

The historic statement of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that they would starve but transform the country into a nuclear power, led to achievement of this milestone.

Resisting the mounting external pressures, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif went for the bold decision to test the Pakistani nuclear weapons and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.