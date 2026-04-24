What world can learn from mental health practice in Pakistan

CONVERSATIONS on global mental health have long followed a predictable direction.

Knowledge is expected to move from well-resourced settings to those with fewer resources. Treatment models are developed, tested and standardised in high-income countries and then recommended for wider use. For many years, this approach shaped how mental healthcare evolved in countries like Pakistan. There is, of course, value in such exchanges. Scientific knowledge grows through sharing. Yet experience has gradually shown that this flow cannot remain one-sided. When mental healthcare is examined closely within local contexts, it begins to reveal insights that are often missing from global discussions.

In Pakistan, the practice of mental healthcare unfolds within a distinct social environment. Services are limited and specialist care is not always accessible. Clinicians frequently work under constraints that demand flexibility. What may initially appear as limitation often leads to a different kind of clinical awareness, one that is closely attuned to the realities of patients’ lives. Family involvement is one such example. In many clinical encounters, treatment is not an individual process. Family members are present, sometimes actively engaged, sometimes quietly influential. Their role can complicate decision-making, yet it also creates continuity that extends beyond the clinic. In settings where follow-up is uncertain, family support can sustain behavioural change in ways that formal systems alone cannot. Faith and belief systems represent another dimension that is difficult to ignore. For many patients, psychological distress is understood through a framework that includes spiritual meaning. In practice, clinicians rarely have the option of separating these dimensions. Instead, they learn to work alongside them, finding ways to align therapeutic goals with beliefs that patients already hold. This does not weaken clinical reasoning. It situates it within a context that patients recognise.

There is also a form of adaptability that develops almost quietly in low-resource environments. Standard protocols are not always applied in their original form. They are adjusted, simplified and at times reinterpreted. Language is modified to reflect local expression. Interventions are delivered through conversation rather than structured tools. These changes are not always documented, yet they reflect a form of applied knowledge that grows through sustained engagement with real-world constraints. Such patterns have been discussed in different ways in recent years, particularly in relation to cultural adaptation and community-based care. What is often less acknowledged is that these practices offer insights that extend beyond local settings. They raise questions about how mental healthcare is conceptualised globally and whether current models fully capture the diversity of human experience.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, mental health systems are increasingly working with populations that are culturally and socially diverse. Migrant communities bring with them different expectations of care, different family structures and different ways of understanding distress. Standardised interventions, while effective in controlled settings, do not always translate easily into these contexts. It is here that experience from countries like Pakistan becomes relevant. The ability to engage families as part of care, to recognise the role of belief systems and to adapt interventions under constraint are not simply responses to limitation. They represent forms of practice that can inform care in more complex and diverse health systems. Global mental health, therefore, requires a broader perspective. It cannot remain a process in which knowledge flows in only one direction. It must become a shared space where different experiences contribute to a more complete understanding of care. This does not diminish the value of established evidence. It strengthens it by placing it within a wider human context.

There are also implications for research. Locally conducted studies, particularly those that examine culturally adapted interventions, should not be viewed as narrowly relevant. They have the potential to inform international debates on accessibility, implementation and responsiveness. When such work is integrated into global discourse, it expands the boundaries of what is considered valid knowledge. Perhaps more importantly, this shift invites a reconsideration of expertise itself. Expertise is often associated with resources, infrastructure and scale. Yet it also exists in settings where clinicians and communities navigate complexity with limited means. The knowledge that emerges in these environments may be less visible, but it carries a depth that is shaped by direct engagement with lived realities.

Pakistan’s experience in mental health care reflects both challenge and adaptation. It highlights the importance of aligning scientific approaches with social context. It also suggests that valuable lessons can emerge from settings that are not always at the centre of global attention. If global mental health is to evolve meaningfully, it must move beyond a one-directional exchange of ideas. It must recognise that learning can occur in multiple directions. Countries like Pakistan are not only recipients of knowledge. They are also contributors to it.

—The writer is a professor of public health and works in the area of culturally adapted psychological interventions.