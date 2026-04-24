Quantum sensing & Pakistan’s next leap in applied science

IN the global conversation on emerging technologies, quantum computing often captures the headlines.

Yet, a quieter and arguably more immediate revolution is unfolding in quantum sensing — a branch of physics that translates the strange precision of quantum mechanics into tools capable of measuring the world with unprecedented accuracy. No longer confined to laboratories, this field is moving decisively into the realm of commercial reality — and for countries like Pakistan, its promise is not distant or theoretical, but profoundly practical and urgently relevant. Unlike quantum computing, which still faces scalability challenges, quantum sensing is already demonstrating real-world utility. Companies across North America, Europe and Asia are developing ultra-sensitive devices based on atomic clocks, nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamonds and cold-atom interferometry. These technologies enable detection of minute variations in gravity, magnetic fields and time itself — capabilities that were inconceivable a decade ago.

The most important takeaway is straightforward: physics is no longer confined to theoretical exploration and laboratories; it is directly addressing societal challenges. In Pakistan’s context—where environmental vulnerability, healthcare access and technological dependency intersect—quantum sensing offers a rare convergence of scientific advancement and public need. Consider climate and environmental management. Pakistan remains among the countries most exposed to climate-induced disasters, particularly floods. Traditional hydrological models often struggle with prediction accuracy due to limited data. Quantum-enhanced sensing, however, can detect subtle underground water movements and gravitational variations, enabling far more precise flood prediction models. Early warning systems based on these principles could significantly reduce loss of life and infrastructure damage.

The shift from reactive disaster management to predictive resilience is not merely technological — it is civilizational. In healthcare, the promise is equally transformative. Quantum imaging technologies are being developed to detect diseases such as tuberculosis and certain cancers at extremely early stages. These systems rely on quantum-level sensitivity to identify molecular or cellular changes long before symptoms appear. In a country where delayed diagnosis remains a critical barrier to effective treatment, such innovations could redefine public health outcomes. Importantly, this is no longer speculative science; prototype systems are already advancing toward clinical application.

The technological and economic dimension is perhaps the most strategically significant. Pakistan’s gradual entry into quantum computing, advanced materials research and AI-driven physics simulations signals a broader shift. This evolution reflects a broader “big shift” underway: from classrooms to real-world applications, from dependency on imported technologies to participation in global collaborations and from abstract theory to applied quantum innovation. Pakistan’s engagement with institutions such as CERN, UET Narowal and the International Centre for Theoretical Physics is emblematic of this transition. These collaborations enable knowledge transfer, technical training and access to advanced research infrastructure. If sustained, these developments could yield long-term structural benefits. The emergence of an indigenous quantum technology sector, though ambitious, is increasingly plausible. Enhanced climate prediction systems could mitigate recurring environmental crises. Advances in medical physics may improve both diagnostics and treatment.

Perhaps most importantly, Pakistan could strengthen its role in global scientific discovery, moving from peripheral participation to meaningful contribution. At a broader level, these breakthroughs signal the emergence of a new era in physics. For society, the benefits are tangible: improved healthcare through quantum imaging, robust environmental monitoring and navigation systems that function independently of GPS. For technology, the horizon is even wider. Quantum computers, once fully realized, promise computational speeds far beyond classical systems, enabling breakthroughs in drug discovery, materials science and climate modelling. New energy paradigms and even space exploration technologies may follow. Within this landscape, quantum sensing stands out because of its immediacy. It does not require decades of theoretical refinement before application. Its impact is already visible. Ultra-sensitive sensors can locate underground water resources, enhance brain imaging and enable navigation systems independent of satellite signals. Each of these capabilities directly addresses pressing challenges faced by developing economies. The question, then, is how Pakistan’s academic institutions can respond. Universities must reposition themselves as active participants in this technological transition. Interdisciplinary programmes that integrate physics, engineering, computer science and data analytics are essential, as quantum sensing inherently spans these domains. Research priorities must align with national needs, particularly in flood prediction, water resource mapping and medical diagnostics. At the same time, partnerships with industry and international research centers must be expanded.

Collaborative laboratories, joint programmes and faculty exchanges can accelerate capacity building. Investment in experimental infrastructure—even at modest levels—is crucial to ensure that theoretical knowledge translates into practical capability. Finally, there is a need to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within universities. The global landscape of quantum sensing companies demonstrates that academic research can evolve into viable commercial ventures. Pakistani institutions must encourage spin-offs, incubators and technology transfer mechanisms that bridge the gap between laboratory research and real-world application.

The trajectory is clear. Physics in Pakistan is undergoing a quiet but meaningful transformation. The shift from abstract inquiry to applied impact is not merely a scientific development; it is a strategic opportunity. Quantum sensing, with its immediate relevance and broad applicability, exemplifies this transition. The challenge now lies in sustaining momentum. With deliberate policy support, institutional alignment and continued engagement with global scientific networks, Pakistan can move beyond passive consumption of advanced technologies. It can become an active contributor to the quantum age — one where the smallest scales of Physics yield the largest benefits for society.

—The writer is Director, Institute of Physics, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan.

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