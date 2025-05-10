What Pakistan’s Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation against India is?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has launched Bunyan-un-Marsoos Operation in response to Indian attack on its soil which killed 31 people and left many others injured in different parts of the country.

What Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation is; here is the detail.

Bunyan-un-Marsoos is an Arabic word. Bunyan means Wall. Marsoos means “the ironed one or protected one”.

The attack is aimed at Indian military positions which carried recent acts of aggression with precision and resolve.

The counter-offensive demonstrates the Pakistan Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty. Carried out with the rallying cry “Allahu Akbar”, the operation reflects the deep patriotism and spirit of sacrifice that define Pakistan’s military ethos.

According to military sources, both officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army executed a calculated and firm response to Indian hostilities. A video released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) illustrates the preparedness and capability of Pakistani forces, showcasing their readiness to defend every inch of the homeland.

The footage underscores that the Pakistan Army stands as a steadfast “iron wall,” resolute in its mission to protect the country—prepared to fight to the last drop of blood if necessary.