West Indies crumble against Pakistan’s spin duo in second Test

MULTAN – Pakistan’s spin twins Noman Ali and Sajid Khan devastated the batting line of West Indies as the visitors have lost seven wickets for 38 runs in second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Debutant pacer Kashif claimed first wicket of the match as he removed Mikyle Louis for four runs. Later Sajid Ali dismissed two batters – Amir Jangoo and Alick Athanaze – for duck.

After Sajid concluded his over, Noman Ali was deployed and he claimed a four-wicket haul, including a hat trick, strengthening Pakistan’s control on the match.

As of 14 overs, West Indies stand at 47 for 7.

Pakistan have replaced Khurram Shehzad with pacer Kashif, who will make his Test debut in today’s match.

Shan Masood-led side eyes clean sweep in Test series as Pakistan have won first Test against the visitors.

First Test

Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed wreaked havoc with the ball taking nine wickets combined for a mere 77 runs to help Pakistan defend the 251-run target as the hosts took a 1-0 lead over West Indies on Sunday.

Similar to their first innings collapse – 137 all out in 25.2 overs, West Indies were bowled out for 123 in 36.3 overs in the second innings falling 128 runs short of the target. Only No.5 batter Alick Athanaze managed a substantial score as he collected 55 runs off 68 balls hitting seven fours.

Sajid, who also completed 50 Test wickets during the second innings, returned figures of 15-3-50-5 to take his match tally of wickets to nine, while Abrar chipped in with 4-27 in 11.3 overs. It was Sajid’s fourth Test five-for.

West Indies gave away their first four wickets to Sajid as they were reduced to 37-4 in 12.5 overs. Athanaze stuck around for a 41-run sixth-wicket stand with Tevin Imlach (14, 30b, 1×4) and a resisting 62-ball 28-run stand with Kevin Sinclair for the seventh wicket.

After Imlach’s departure at the score of 95, West Indies could only add 28 runs for the last four wickets. Noman Ali, who dismissed five batters in first innings, picked up one wicket in the second outing.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan continued from their overnight score of 109-3 and were bundled out for 157 in 46.4 overs. Jomel Warrican finished with figures of 7-32 in 18 overs and a match tally of 10 wickets for the West Indies.