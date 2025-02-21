Technical committee to address paint fading on Lahore’s Biker Lane

LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq has formed a technical committee to check the issue of paint fading from certain sections of the Biker Lane on Ferozepur Road.

The committee includes officials from LDA, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency, and NESPAK. As per the LDA spokesperson, technical team on Friday inspected the Biker Lane Pilot Project.

LDA spokesperson claimed that approximately 65,000 people are getting benefits from biker lane daily. The project has resulted in a notable reduction in accidents on Ferozepur Road. He refuted social media claims about spending of tens of millions on paint, saying that the contractor used locally manufactured paint for the pilot project, which comes with a one-year maintenance guarantee.

The local company is responsible for free repair and maintenance of the paint for one year. The contractor has not received any payment for the paint yet. The spokesperson further stated that locally manufactured paint was used in the pilot project to make it cost effective, with a maintenance guarantee. The cost of the local paint, including a year of free repairs, is PKR 153 per square foot, while imported paint would have cost PKR 1,270 per square foot.

If imported paint had been used, the project’s cost would have increased 8 to 10 times. The technical team is thoroughly evaluating all aspects of the pilot project, including the paint. Improvements are being made based on technical observations.

The committee is in contact with the paint company to enhance the binding quality of the paint. The contractor has tested an improved paint formula on some sections of the Biker Lane, which is currently being observed. On the directions of DG LDA, a show-cause notice has been issued to the contractor.