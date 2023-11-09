PESHAWAR – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to grip the upper parts today evening.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snow over mountains are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Battagram, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Bajaur, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurrum, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday evening/night.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

On Friday, rain winds/thunderstorms with snow over mountains are likely in Battagram, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bajaur and Peshawar.

Cold and dry weather is expected in other districts of the province.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 12-14 degrees Celsius on Friday and 10-12 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Chitral 02 and Mirkhani 01

Babusar remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 01 C below the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.