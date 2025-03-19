Weather update for Lahore, Punjab; isolated rains predicted

LAHORE – Isolated rains and gusty winds are predicted in parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is predicted in Lahore and most upper/central districts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday.

However, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali and surrounding areas. Light rain/drizzle is also likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 17°C and 19°C on Thursday, 18°C and 20°C on Friday, and 19°C and 21°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab, and cold in Murree and Galliyat during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 29 per cent.