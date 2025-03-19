Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Explore New Avenues For Pak Ksa Collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a significant four-day visit aimed at reinforcing the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The visit is focused on enhancing economic cooperation and exploring new opportunities for collaboration across multiple sectors.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Sharif was warmly greeted by His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Deputy Governor of Makkah, marking the start of an important diplomatic engagement.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, and other senior officials from the federal government.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to hold crucial meetings with top Saudi leadership, including a key discussion with His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The talks will center on boosting trade relations, fostering partnerships in vital sectors, and exploring avenues for broader economic collaboration between the two nations.

This visit comes at a time of growing economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. With a shared history of cooperation, both countries aim to build on their strong ties and deepen collaboration on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Key areas of focus include trade, investment, and energy cooperation, as well as opportunities to strengthen mutual diplomatic support.

The four-day visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a strategic ally in the Middle East.