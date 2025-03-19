Canada makes massive change for international student visas: Read complete details here

TORONTO – The Government of Canada has eased the post-graduation work permit (PGWP) for international students by removing the field of study requirement.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship department had enforced the requirement in 2024 for Canadian colleges, but not for universities. The requirement was enforced so that the authorities could apply heavier scrutiny to the international education sector of the country.

With the fresh change, the graduates of college degree programmes in Canada will no longer be required to meet the PGWP field of study requirement.