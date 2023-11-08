ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affects western parts and will likely grip the upper parts today (evening).

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country with rain-wind/thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan on Wednesday evening/night.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thunderstorms (snowfall over mountains/isolated hailstorms) are likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Upper/Central Punjab.

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Similar weather conditions will persist on Friday.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 11-13 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 13-15 C on Thursday and 12-14 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in a few places in western Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Zhob 06, Barkhan 05, Dalbandin, Quetta (Samingli) 01

Sindh: Jacobabad 06

Punjab: Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan 01

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 04 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 67 per cent.