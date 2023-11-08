ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday disposed of a petition against former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed over allegations of illegal possession of land and suggested complainant to approach Defense Ministry.

The apex court was moved for the presentation of evidence against the country’s spymaster over allegations of possession of land.

It was learnt that a plea was filed during the hearing of a human rights case against a former intelligence chief in the top court. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa led the bench to take up the petition, and later trashed it.

During the hearing, CJP said the petitioner made serious allegations against the government and a specific person, raising the question of whether this constituted a case under Article 184(3).

Meanwhile, CJP Minallah remarked that the cell has no legal authority or status, and stressed that the human rights cell is a great source of injustice.

Earlier, a petitioner moved court over illegal action by the former military official was to take control of housing project.

In the petition, the complainant said a raid was conducted at his house and office on the orders of Faiz Hameed six years back to allegedly gain control of the Topcity housing project, and claimed that valuable items and records of the housing society were misplaced.