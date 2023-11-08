PESHAWAR – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affects western parts and will likely grip the upper parts today (evening).

Under these conditions, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorms in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Manshera, Kurrum, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thunderstorms (isolated hailstorms) are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurum, Bannu, Lki Mrwat, Waziristan, and DI Khan.

Similar weather conditions will persist on Friday.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 12-14 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 10-12 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Babusar remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to the freezing point.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.