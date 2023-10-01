With the withdrawal of monsoon, dry weather prevailed in the northern and hot and dry in the southern parts of the country on Sunday.

Similar weather conditions are likely to persist across Pakistan during the next couple of days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of the country on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan on Monday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Monday and 33-35 on Tuesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Karachi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 70 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 61 per cent.