After the withdrawal of rainy season, dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted similar weather conditions to persist in the province during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kurram & Malakand on Monday evening/night.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Monday and 35-37 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 35 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 81 per cent.