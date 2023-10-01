As the rainy season ended, dry weather prevailed in the northern and hot and dry in the southern districts of Punjab on Sunday.

Similar weather conditions are predicted across Punjab during the next 2-3 days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Punjab during the first half of the week.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Monday and 35-37 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sargodha remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 35 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.