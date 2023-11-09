ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall of varying intensities for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night and the following day.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to grip the upper parts today evening.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over mountains) is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper/central Punjab on Thursday evening/night.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Friday, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over mountains) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and northeast Punjab.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 10-12 degrees Celsius on Friday and 08-10 C on Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 13-15 C on Friday and 11-13 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in western Balochistan, northern Sindh and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Kalat 09, Barkhan 05, Quetta (Shiekh Manda 02, Samungli 01)

Sindh: Rohri 07, Larkana 03, Mohenjo Daro 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 02 and Mirkhani 01

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 03 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 71 per cent.