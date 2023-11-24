LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy and dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a trough of westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist over most parts during the next two days.

Under these conditions, cold and cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday evening/night and the next two days.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in West and Southwest Balochistan.

Smog/shallow fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 05-07 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 06-08 C on Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 09-11 C on Saturday and 11-13 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of Pakistan and cloudy weather over upper parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 05 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 06 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 10 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.