Toyota remained among top car manufacturers in Pakistan and the its models are piece of innovation, the latest features, and robust look, and Toyota Corolla series remains equally famous in performance, safety and efficiency.

Corolla Altis retains their after-market value with wide service networks and parts availability. The car is linked with longevity whereas its fuel efficiency makes the 1600cc car an economical choice for daily commute.

In previous years, Corolla remained most popular sedan however, its sales dropped in recent times amid entry of new players but despite the numbers, Corolla vehicles can still be seen on Pakistani roads.

Last month, IMC announced drop in Toyota vehicles, with car price moving down by up to Rs1.3 million.

With new prices in place, the cheapest model of Toyota costs Rs5.9 million, whereas the top variant Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT SR BLK witness drop of Rs250,000, and new price stands at Rs7.5 million.

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 cars prices in Pakistan