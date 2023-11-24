LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy and dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Punjab during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a trough of westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist over most parts during the next two days.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, cold and cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. Smog/shallow fog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas during morning.

Moderate to dense fog/smog is likely to disturb traffic flow on Motorway (Peshawar-Swabi, Pindi Bhattian-Lahore, Lahore-Abdul Hakim, Sialkot-Lahore, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Faisalabad-Multan and Multan-Sukkur) and parts of National Highway during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 10-12 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 12-14 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 04 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.