ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan next month, and ahead of the arrival of the seasoned politician, his party leader Rana Sanaullah said Mr Sharif will surrender to court like an independent citizen after touching down in his homeland.

In a press conference on Friday, the PML-N leader said Sharif has a legal justification for his extended stay in Britain, saying he – like any other independent citizen – will appear in court for surrender.

He also hinted at protective bail of party chief, saying his legal team would manage the issue, and hopefully after making all these arrangements, Sharif would return to Pakistan. Rana said that law enforcers would make the decision based on the applicable legal provisions about the arrest of the former PM while he did not go into details on what those legal provisions are.

Rana Sanaullah also said Nawaz was having final worlds with his doctors before returning to his homeland.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s ruling about the NAB amendment, the former interior minister said a controversial bench gave a controversial decision in a case.

Let it be known that Nawaz Sharif was convicted in corruption cases five years back, and he has been in exile in London after being disqualified for life.

After waiting for a year, Nawaz is set to return to Pakistan on October 21 to spearhead his party’s election campaign, and elections are due in Pakistan.