Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country on Thursday night and next couple of days.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Friday and 31-33 C on Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 C on Friday and 32-34 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

Maximum temperature in Sibbi and Nokkundi was recorded 41 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 54 per cent.