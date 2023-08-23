PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast monsoon rains of varying intensities for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during Wednesday evening/night and on the following two days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Batgram, Shangla, Torghar, Buner, Mansehra, Balakot, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan during the next couple of days. Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 39-41 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 37-39 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and very humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, KP received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm): Lower Dir 22, Malam Jabba 07, Mir Khani 04

Bannu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded 40 C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 61 per cent.