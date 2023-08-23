ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will be adding 130 electric buses to its fleet and introducing them on 13 new routes in the federal capital.

The import of buses caused delays in the project, but officials say the issue is resolved and the buses will arrive in Islamabad within two months.

He said the official launch date for the project will be announced later. The NRTC will operate the buses and receive Rs306-331 per km from the CDA.

The initial routes include:

Aabpara to Taramri Chowk

Nilor to Khanna Pul

Pirwadhai Chowk to Faizabad

B-17 to 26 Number Chungi

I-16 to 26 Number Chungi