Punjab police personnel Shahid Zohaib remained in the limelight and became a social media sensation after he hurled punches and uttered profanities at a reporter who stopped him for riding bike without a helmet, and registration plate.

As the clip went viral, Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar said the abusive police constable was suffering from a mental illness and was receiving treatment.

As memes of the cop went viral, another video of the policeman surfaced. The clip shows him sitting in a prison cell as another person filmed him. The short-tempered cop seems triggered by the move, and starts abusing him, and even stands in a rush to apparently attack the man.

The clip divided the internet users, as some called it wrong to irritate such person who is facing psychological issues while others shared humor on it.

Earlier this week, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar surprised everyone as he visited the Institute of Mental Health and checked on Zohaib’s recovery. To everyone surprise, the top cop of Punjab police hugged the constable and expressed his best wishes for early recovery.

Furthermore, IG Dr. Usman also discussed the treatment of constable Shahid with psychologist Dr Asad, and deplored the humiliation linked with the viral clip. He said that by ordering a bipolar disorder is a curable disease, instead of making such a patient a part of the memes, pray for his recovery. IGP however pinned hope on his full recovery, saying Shahid Zohaib is under the supervision of proficient psychologists.