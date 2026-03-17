Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Rain, isolated hailstorms expected

Rain and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan tonight and grip most parts tomorrow. It will likely persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under the influence of this system, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday night. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Jhang, Noorpurthal and Joharabad.

On Wednesday and Thursday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Kasur, with occasional breaks.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period.

Impacts:

Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period. Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places.

Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 22°C and 24°C on Wednesday and between 23°C and 25°C on Thursday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab, while cold in Murree and Galiyat during the last 24 hours.

Multan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.