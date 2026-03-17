Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: Heavy rain predicted

Intermittent rains with a few heavy falls and isolated hailstorms are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night and the next two days.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan tonight and grip most parts tomorrow. It will likely persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts of the province on Tuesday night. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan.

On Wednesday and Thursday, cloudy weather with intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm, a few heavy falls and isolated hailstorms is predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan. Snowfall is expected over the high mountains.

Impacts:

Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places. Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops.

Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 20°C and 22°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Cold weather prevailed in the upper districts.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 79°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 89 per cent.