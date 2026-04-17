Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Rain, windstorms expected

Intermittent rains and windstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan and is likely to persist in the upper parts until April 18.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and windstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Multan, Kot Addu, and Khanewal on Friday night and Saturday.

Impacts:

Hailstorms and windstorms may damage standing crops in upper Punjab. Rain and wind may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 34°C and 36°C on Monday.

Past Weather:

The weather remained dry over most parts of the province, while it was hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred at a few places in upper Punjab and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm): Jhelum 15, Murree 08, Mangla 06, Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Golra 07, Airport 05, City 03), Attock 01, Rawalpindi (Katcheri, New Kattarian 01), Layyah 02

Bahawalpur was the hottest place in Punjab with a maximum temperature of 40°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal was recorded at 39°C, and in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan at 38°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24%.