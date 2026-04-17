Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: More rain, wind-hailstorms likely

More intermittent rain with wind-hailstorms is predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night and Saturday.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan and is likely to persist in the upper parts until April 18.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, more rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Malam Jabba, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram Khyber, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on Friday night and Saturday. Moderate to heavy falls are also expected in the upper districts during the period.

Impacts:

Heavy rains may cause landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an increase in water flow in local nullahs/streams. Hailstorms and windstorms may damage standing crops. Rains and strong winds may also damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 26°C and 28°C on Monday.

Past Weather:

Rain occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Kalam 24, Pattan 16, Malam Jabba 14, Dir (Upper 12, Lower 03), Mir Khani 10, Drosh 09, Chitral 08, Peshawar (City 07, Airport 06), Balakot, Parachinar & Cherat 07, Takht Bai 06, Kakul & Bacha Khan Airport 02, Saidu Sharif 01

Dera Ismail Khan was the hottest place in the province with a maximum temperature of 34°C. The maximum temperature in Bannue was recorded at 31°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66%.