Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: More rain, few hailstorms likely

More rains and gusty winds with a few hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night and Saturday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan and is likely to persist in the upper parts until April 18.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, more rain and gusty winds with a few hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north-east Balochistan on Friday night and Saturday, with occasional breaks. Moderate to heavy rain is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Impacts:

Heavy rains may cause landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with an increase in water flow in local nullahs/streams. Hailstorms and windstorms may damage standing crops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

Rains and strong winds may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 28°C and 30°C on Monday.

Past Weather:

The weather remained dry over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 24, Pattan 16, Malam Jabba 14, Dir (Upper 12, Lower 03), Mir Khani 10, Drosh 09, Chitral 08, Peshawar (City 07, Airport 06), Balakot, Parachinar & Cherat 07, Takht Bai 06, Kakul & Bacha Khan Airport 02, Saidu Sharif 01

Punjab: Jhelum 15, Murree 08, Mangla 06, Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Golra 07, Airport 05, City 03), Attock 01, Rawalpindi (Katcheri, New Kattarian 01), Layyah 02

Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 05), Garhi Dopatta 03, Kotli 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Chilas 06, Skardu & Astore 05, Gupis, Gilgit, Bunji, & Bagrote 04

Nawabshah were the hottest place in Pakistan with a maximum temperature of 43°C. The maximum temperature in Padidan was recorded at 42°C, and in Rohri, Dadu and Mohenjo-Daro at 41°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50%.