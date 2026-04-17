Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Friday, April 17, 2026

High pollen concentrations in Islamabad continued to pose serious health hazards for citizens with allergies.

Relief is in sight as more rain is predicted in Islamabad on Friday night and Saturday, with occasional breaks.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded as 481 per cubic meter of air on Friday.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 385 (high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 12 (moderate), Grasses 17 (moderate), Alternaria 67 (low), Pines (zero), Eucalyptus (zero), Acacia (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised taking necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, asthma patients and individuals with allergies to different pollen types.