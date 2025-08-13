Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Intermittent rains, gusty winds likely

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday and between 29°C and 31°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in Lahore and most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 09, Islamabad (Saidpur 08, City, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 01)

Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi remained the hottest places in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 37°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Multan, Sargodha and Attock was recorded at 36°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.