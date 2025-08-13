Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan August 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis will bear brunt of surge in Petrol, and Diesel prices from August 16 as the federal government received a proposal to revise the rates of fuel products.

Sources familiar with development told Pakistan Observer that price of petrol is set to jump by Rs1.32 per liter from August 16. If approved, petrol prices will touch Rs 265.93 per liter.

On the other hand, Diesel is expected to be slashed by Rs 11.75 per liter, bringing price down from Rs 285.83 to Rs 274.08 per liter.

Expected Petrol Price in Pakistan

Product Current Price Proposed Change New Price Petrol 264.61 +1.32 265.93 High-Speed Diesel 285.83 -11.75 274.08

As per the usual schedule, the official announcement of the revised petroleum prices is expected to be made in the last hours of August 15.

Currently, petrol comes with premium of $7.69 per barrel, while high-speed diesel has a premium of $3.20 per barrel.

The proposal also suggests a reduction in the price of kerosene by Rs 6.25 per liter and light diesel by Rs 7.11 per liter.

Petrol Price Trends in Pakistan