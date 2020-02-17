We need Pak, Afghan better ties for peace: Khalilzad Pak will continue to play role in Afghan peace process

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has emphasised on better ties between Islamabad and Kabul to achieve regional peace.

The US diplomat made the comments at an interactive session during the Refugees Summit in Islamabad co-sponsored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Government of Pakistan to mark 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in the country. Expressing his hope of a successful Afghan peace process, Khalilzad said reconciliation and modern thinking will pave way for the war-torn country.

“Afghanistan has been faced conflict for 40 years – dangerous one that continues to this day,” he reflected. He said the US was looking towards reducing violence, negotiations with the Afghan Taliban and internal reconciliation.

Khalilzad underscored moving away from “blame game”, adding that the situation at hand offered both challenges and opportunities. He said the peace talks between US and Afghan Taliban will pave way for reconciliation in the country. The US representative stressed over improved ties between Islamabad and Kabul to ensure peace in the region. He pushed for better economic and trade ties between the two neighbours. “Pakistan and Afghanistan cooperation will pave way for enhanced regional economic and trade.”

Khalilzad said that the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan have played a major role in the Afghan peace process. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad and discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and other important issues.

Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role in Afghan peace process and added that Pakistan played a pivotal role in brokering Afghan peace process and it will continue its positive efforts.