Ijaz confirms escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The news that former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan has escaped from the custody of Pakistan security agencies is true, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah confirmed on Monday.

Responding to a question during an informal conversation with reporters at the parliament in Islamabad, the minister said he had read reports of the former TTP leader having fled.

When asked whether there was any truth to the reports, he replied: “The news is true, it’s true.”

The minister added that the “state is aware” of his escape. He did not provide any details.

Asked by a reporter whether the state was doing anything about the matter, Shah said: “A lot is being done. You will hear good news.”

The confirmation comes following around 10 days of official silence over reports of the former TTP spokesman’s escape, which had been announced by him in an audio message released on social media.