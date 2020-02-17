China commends NA resolution on Coronavirus

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China on Monday acknowledged and appreciated the unanimous resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan, showing its complete support to the Chinese government to fight coronavirous.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said here at a regular news briefing, that China highly commends Pakistan for passing the resolution. China and Pakistan are close neighbors with a fine tradition of mutual assistance.

This resolution, he said, once again fully demonstrates how the Chinese and Pakistani people share weal and woe, and once again proves that China and Pakistan are a community with a shared future.