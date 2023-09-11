LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday paid tribute to former cricket team captain Imran Khan for his impressive performance during the 1987 World Cup.

The board recalled the achievement of Khan, who now leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after joining the politics more than two decades ago, as the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup is all set to begin next month in India.

The PCB took to social media platform and shared a post taking cricket fans down to the memory line. It wrote, “With 17 wickets in six innings at an average of 13.05, Imran Khan was the second-leading wicket-taker of the 1987 World Cup”.

🗓️ With 17 wickets in six innings at an average of 13.05, Imran Khan was the second-leading wicket-taker of the 1987 World Cup.#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/WV5CkwTyeE — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 11, 2023

Imran Khan is currently detained at the Attock Jail on a judicial remand in the cipher case after his sentence in the Toshakhana case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court.