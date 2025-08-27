Stage actress Samar Rana arrested over alleged assault on domestic worker

LAHORE – Stage actress Samar Rana was arrested after Nawab Town police raided her residence following allegations of assault and sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old domestic worker on Wednesdsy.

The police said that the girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by five men at Rana’s house while the actress herself is accused of beating and threatening the young worker.

The police said the suspects also filmed the incident.

An official statement from the investigation wing confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the other accused persons.

“All those involved will be brought to justice, and the victim and her family will be ensured full protection and support,” SP Investigation said.

The arrest has sparked public concern over the safety of child domestic workers, a recurring issue in Punjab where rights groups have often demanded stricter enforcement of child protection laws.