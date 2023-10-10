ISLAMABAD – The fairytale of every human’s seven identical people with similar facial features got internet and the latest to jump on the list is US President Donald Trump whose doppelganger was spotted in a viral video.

People on social media have come across many celebs-lookalikes, and the latest viral person is US President Donald Trump, whose lookalike was spotted selling ice cream.

A man in his mid-40s is making waves online as people identified him as ‘Chacha Bagga,’ who was selling his vocals to sell Kulfi – milk ice cream scented with almonds and cardamom.

In the clip, the albino man can be heard luring people to come to taste his Khoya Kulfi. Singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy first shared the clip online and commended her striking voice, asking netizens if anyone could put him in touch with the ice cream seller.

As the clip went viral, internet users were amused with the skills of the man who looks like American billionaire and politician Donald Trump.