HYDERABAD – Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit career-best hundreds as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 8th match of World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

Chasing a mammoth total of 345 runs, Pakistan crossed the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

After losing Imam-ul-Haq (12) and Babar Azam (10) early, Muhammad Rizwan joined Abdullah Shafique and stitched a 176-run partnership to put Pakistan back on track.

Abdullah Shafique got out after hitting 113 runs on his World Cup debut. Muhammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put on 95 runs together to bring Pakistan close to the victory target.

After losing Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan (131) and Iftikhar Ahmed (31) helped the team cross the line in 48.2 overs.

Dilshan Madushanka bagged two while Maheesh Theekshana and Pathirana took one wicket each.

Muhammad Rizwan was named player of the match.

. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 344 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 50 runs.

Despite losing Kusal Parera early, Sri Lankan batsmen continued scoring at a brisk pace to put the Green shirts on the back foot.

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored hundreds and Nissanka chipped in with a fifty to take the team score close to 350 runs mark.

Kusal Mendis scored 122 runs, Sadeera Samarawickrama 108 and Nissanka 51 runs.

Hassan Ali bagged four wickets, Haris Rauf two and Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Muhammad Nawaz took one wicket each.