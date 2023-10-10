iPhone 11 was introduced some four years back the high-end devices from tech giant Apple was no less than a masterpiece of engineering with top-notch specs. These devices, as compared to their predecessors, were the perfect blend of beauty & robustness, having glass front and back fortified with Gorilla Glass.

Mobile phones have become the central hub of people’s lives as millions spend most of their time-consuming content online, capturing memories, and interacting with the world. Amid the growing market of mobile phones, Apple devices stand out among its rivals, courtesy of its tough hardware and user-friendly interface.

From digital creators to corporate class individuals, Apple phones are becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of these phones, it impacted the price, as several devices, especially high-end devices now come with massive taxation.

iPhones are obviously expensive and especially in countries like Pakistan, where authorities come with stern legislation to impose heavy taxes. With huge demand, the cost of iPhones is flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 11 are now popular among those who could not be able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

The government slapped several taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

iPhone 11 All Models Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 11 Rs94,280 iPhone 11 Pro Rs120,680 iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs124,360

iPhone 11 All Models Tax With ID Card