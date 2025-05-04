Warning to warmongers

As tensions escalate once again in South Asia following Pahalgam incident, the measured and diplomatic approach adopted by Pakistan stands in stark contrast to India’s alarming drumbeat of war.

In the face of provocative rhetoric and unilateral actions from New Delhi, Islamabad has chosen the path of responsibility and engagement with international community.

This restraint deserves recognition and more importantly urgent sup-port from global powers.

The most recent and critical step in this regard is Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s formal letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging it to take immediate cognisance of the situation.

Addressed to UNSC President Jerome Bonnafont, the letter outlines India’s provocative actions in-cluding the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, inflammatory accusations in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack and continued violations of international norms in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This move comes after Pakistan has already briefed diplomats in Islamabad, presented evidence refuting Indian claims, and consistently extended offers for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident — a call India continues to reject.

Crucially, the letter brings to global notice grave consequences of India’s unilat-eral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a World Bank-brokered accord that has for decades served as a cornerstone of regional stability.

Any move to stop or divert Pakistan’s share of water is not just a breach of international law — it would be a declaration of war, as rightly noted by National Security Committee.

What makes Dar’s letter particularly significant is its calm yet assertive tone, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace while making it unambiguously clear that it will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity if provoked.

Now, the onus lies on the UN Security Council to act swiftly and decisively.

A session must be convened to address this dangerous escalation between two nuclear-armed states.

The call for an independent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack must be endorsed and echoed globally.

The current tension is not just a bilateral matter.

It is a threat to regional and global peace.

Any conflict between the two countries will have catastrophic consequences, and only diplomacy, transparency and international mediation can avert it.

While Pakistan continues to fulfil its role as a responsible nation, let there be no doubt that if war is imposed upon us, Pakistan will respond decisively.

Our armed forces are fully prepared and capable of defending every inch of the country — and of delivering a blow that the aggressor will not forget.

Underscoring this preparedness, Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres.

The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating critical technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability.

This demonstration is not merely a show of strength but a calculated message.

It clearly indicates that Pakistan possesses the capability and resolve to counter any threat posed by India.

It is a signal not just to New Delhi, but also to international community: Pakistan is well-prepared, both militarily and diplomatically.

Any miscalculation by the adversary will be met with a firm, proportionate and unforgettable response.

The launch affirms that while Pakistan seeks peace, it will never be caught unprepared or undefended.

Strategic stability in South Asia hinges on mutual restraint — and Pakistan has just reminded the world that its patience is matched by its preparedness.